Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $108.67. 1,199,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

