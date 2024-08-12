Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up 3.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 2.38% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 991,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after buying an additional 196,818 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 48,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,735. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

