Aspiriant LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 356,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 862,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 393,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 755,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

