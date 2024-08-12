Aspiriant LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,059. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

