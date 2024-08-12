Aspiriant LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF comprises about 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned about 2.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $143.49 and a 12 month high of $191.03. The company has a market capitalization of $939.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.49.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.