Asset Management Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000. VeriSign accounts for about 3.9% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

