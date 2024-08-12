ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 620,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 977,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
ATRenew Trading Up 4.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $663.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.17.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.