Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.38 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.38), Zacks reports.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,814. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $78.75.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avenue Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.