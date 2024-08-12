Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.38), Zacks reports.
Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
ATXI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.49. 32,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.19. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $78.75.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
