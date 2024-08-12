Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.38 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.38), Zacks reports.
Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. 32,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,814. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.
About Avenue Therapeutics
