Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

TSE:ASM opened at C$1.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.13 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.93. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avino Silver & Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Nathan Harte sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$68,928.00. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

