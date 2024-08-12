Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady Sells 2,000 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.03. The company had a trading volume of 545,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,190. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $375.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

