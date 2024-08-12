Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Sells $4,022,488.14 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $83.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

