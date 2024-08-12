Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 287.5% in July

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
BCKIF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
