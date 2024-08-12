BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,410 ($18.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.40) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,277.50 ($16.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,129.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,311.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,302.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.75), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,621,456.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35 shares of company stock worth $46,394. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

