Ballast Inc. Acquires 1,151 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,740,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679,688. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

