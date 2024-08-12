Ballast Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.46.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,589. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.