Ballast Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $7.30 on Monday, reaching $884.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $840.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $871.07 and a 200-day moving average of $796.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $945.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

