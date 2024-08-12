Ballast Inc. Has $787,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $81.19. 3,347,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

