Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 1,576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,849.0 days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
