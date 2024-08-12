BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in July

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
Shares of NCBDY stock remained flat at C$9.64 on Monday. 13,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of C$8.72 and a 52 week high of C$12.20.
About BANDAI NAMCO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BANDAI NAMCO
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.