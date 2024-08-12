BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in July

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

Shares of NCBDY stock remained flat at C$9.64 on Monday. 13,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of C$8.72 and a 52 week high of C$12.20.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.