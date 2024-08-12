Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 950 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 950 ($12.14) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.84) to GBX 870 ($11.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.63) to GBX 920 ($11.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.46) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.46) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 943 ($12.05).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 722.42 ($9.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 149.90. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.21) and a one year high of GBX 730.50 ($9.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 651.45.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

