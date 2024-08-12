Benchmark Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,724,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

