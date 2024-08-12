Benchmark Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.27.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.96 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 1,000,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,582,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,878. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

