Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Biglari Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of Biglari stock traded down $14.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. Biglari has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average of $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $391.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $79.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
