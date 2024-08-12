Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Biglari Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Biglari stock traded down $14.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. Biglari has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average of $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $391.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $79.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

