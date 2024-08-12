Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 589,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BDRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 81,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

