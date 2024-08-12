Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 589,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of BDRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 81,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
