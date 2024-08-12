BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

