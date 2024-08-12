BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.45

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 21542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 102.36.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

