Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIRK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BIRK opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.