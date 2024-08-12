Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36.33 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $59,412.51 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,172.75 billion and $36.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.13 or 0.00596045 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035226 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00072640 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,739,137 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
