BITICA COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.63 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.60 or 0.98030358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00056028 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000733 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

