BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 591.4% from the July 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGT. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BGT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 104,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,077. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.