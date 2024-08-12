BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a growth of 621.7% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,212,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 15.81. The company had a trading volume of 227,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.55. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

