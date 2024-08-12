BMO Capital Markets Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$10.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

CVO opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.77. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.73 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Equities analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

