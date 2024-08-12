Boku (LON:BOKU) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

Boku Trading Up 0.6 %

BOKU stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 167.50 ($2.14). The company had a trading volume of 29,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,154. The company has a market cap of £506.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5,583.33 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boku has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.49). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.45.

Get Boku alerts:

About Boku

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.