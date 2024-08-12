Boku (LON:BOKU) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKUGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

BOKU stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 167.50 ($2.14). The company had a trading volume of 29,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,154. The company has a market cap of £506.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5,583.33 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boku has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.49). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.45.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

