Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading 28.6% Higher

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 241,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 140,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

