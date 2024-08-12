Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,068.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

BKNG opened at $3,443.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,833.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3,687.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.