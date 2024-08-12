BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Raised to $16.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

BrainsWay Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $6.99 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

