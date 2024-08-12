Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 2,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

