Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

BMY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. 3,610,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,887,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

