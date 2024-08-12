Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading 1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.17. Approximately 2,734,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,881,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

