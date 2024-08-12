Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $14.72

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Bumble from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Bumble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMBL

Insider Activity at Bumble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Bumble has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.