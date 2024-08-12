Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $115.30

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 311.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,519 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

