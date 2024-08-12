Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $4.18

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

