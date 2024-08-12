Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target at $42.40

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Insider Activity at Progyny

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Progyny has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.