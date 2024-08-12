Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) PT at $130.93

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of PLD opened at $121.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

