Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $222.94

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.18.
PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive
Insider Activity at Progressive
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of PGR opened at $221.73 on Monday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.