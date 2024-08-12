Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $222.94

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.18.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $221.73 on Monday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

