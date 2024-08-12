Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.
Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE BAM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.38.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
