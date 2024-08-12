Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

