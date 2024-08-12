Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.73

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 217397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.5158 dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

